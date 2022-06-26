[ skip to content ]

richard-thurmam-interactive-july-2022

Business

Alum’s Donation Funds New School

Dick Thurmond’s endowment puts ODU at the forefront of sales and negotiation education.

vicki-williams-interactive-july-2022

Leadership

New Dean of Students Has a Familiar Face

Vicki Williams ran the office on an interim basis before her selection as dean of students and associate VP of engagement.

benjamin-belfore-interactive-july-2022

Alumni

Doctoral Student Recognized Globally

Benjamin Belfore, a newly minted Ph.D. in electrical engineering, devised the world’s second-best spin polarized photocathode.

jamie-hunt-interactive-july-2022

Leadership Hire

VP for Communications Team Named

Jaime L. Hunt, who comes from Miami University, will also serve as chief marketing officer and starts at the beginning of the fall semester.

alicia-monroe-interactive-july-2022

Health Care

ODU Selects Chief Integration Officer

Alicia Monroe, M.D., will coordinate efforts to establish an academic health sciences center with EVMS and Sentara Healthcare.

amanda-lee-interactive-july-2022

Alumni

Making History

Lt. Amanda Lee ’13 will be the first woman demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels, the world’s second-oldest aerobatic team.

