Business
Dick Thurmond’s endowment puts ODU at the forefront of sales and negotiation education.
Leadership
Vicki Williams ran the office on an interim basis before her selection as dean of students and associate VP of engagement.
Alumni
Benjamin Belfore, a newly minted Ph.D. in electrical engineering, devised the world’s second-best spin polarized photocathode.
Leadership Hire
Jaime L. Hunt, who comes from Miami University, will also serve as chief marketing officer and starts at the beginning of the fall semester.
Health Care
Alicia Monroe, M.D., will coordinate efforts to establish an academic health sciences center with EVMS and Sentara Healthcare.
Alumni
Lt. Amanda Lee ’13 will be the first woman demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels, the world’s second-oldest aerobatic team.
